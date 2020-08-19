Zoom calls are coming to Amazon, Google and Facebook smart displays

Zoom has just announced that its “Zoom for Home” video conferencing platform is coming to Amazon’s Echo Show line, Google’s smart displays plus Facebook’s Portal devices. Zoom will arrive on Portal in September, while it’s slated to be available on the Echo Show (beginning with the Echo Show 8) and Google-powered displays before the end of the year.
The company only launched its Zoom for Home initiative a month ago, when it announced a partnership with third-party manufacturers to create a line of “Zoom for Home” hardware. The first Zoom for Home product was the DTEN ME, and was designed for business professionals. By expanding to existing devices like the Echo Show, Google-powered displays (that includes the Nest Hub Max as well as other Assistant-powered displays like the Lenovo Smart Display) and the Portal however, Zoom is widening its footprint into the consumer space as well.