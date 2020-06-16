Facebook expands Portal group calls to 50 people

Facebook is ramping up its battle against Zoom by bringing more video calling features to its Portal devices. You’ll be able to hold video calls with up to 50 people following today’s addition of Messenger Rooms. Until now, group calls on Portal have been limited to eight people via Messenger and four through WhatsApp.

As you’re able to do on the likes of Zoom, Skype and Microsoft Teams, you have the option to blur whatever's going on behind you while you’re on a call. On Messenger or Messenger Room calls, you can add dynamic background scenes through the Portal Spaces option. You might make it seem as though you're on a private jet with clouds whizzing by outside or kicking back on a tropical island.