Snapchat's camera is getting a shortcut on the iPhone lock screen

Snapchat users will soon be able to launch the app’s camera directly from the iPhone lock screen, thanks to an app update and the magic of iOS 18 . The latest iPhone operating system update allows people to swap out the flashlight and camera on the lock screen for a diverse array of other useful tools. These tools will now include the Snapchat camera.

Tapping the button will launch Snapchat’s “Camera Only” mode. This will, technically, let you create a Snap, but there’s a major caveat. The lock screen allows users to take photos, but not add filters or post anything. For that, you’ll have to unlock the phone with Face ID, Touch ID or a passcode and open the actual app.

This unique feature will be available via an app update sometime this week. Of course, it also requires an update to iOS 18.0 or the forthcoming iOS 18.1 . To get started, tap and hold the Lock Screen and tap Customize. Follow the prompts to remove the default options and add the Snapchat camera.

Phones running iOS 18 offer another little update for Snapchat users. The volume buttons can now be used to capture a Snap while the app is open. Just press either volume button to take a photo or hold one down to record a video.