Your Balatro deck can now feature Binding of Isaac characters
Today's update also adds decks for Cyberpunk 2077, Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley.
Balatro is back with yet another update full of crossovers. Starting today, you can ante up for a new run with decks inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, The Binding of Isaac, Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley thanks to the Friends of Jimbo 2 update. Like the first expansion from August, this round is also free with the main game and available on all platforms: PlayStation, mobile, Steam, Switch, and Xbox.
The gang’s getting bigger! Friends of Jimbo 2 FREE update is available today on PC, Console, and Mobile!
Is this the full squad, or is there more to come? 👀
👉https://t.co/bMjMzoIsXQ pic.twitter.com/4WyrWO8Wtd
— Balatro (@BalatroGame) October 24, 2024
Additionally, the game has an even deeper crossover tie with indie RPG Dave the Diver that will let you play Balatro when you're in the Sea People Village. It's called 'Jimbo's Game' instead, but rest assured, it's still just as addictive in this setting.
The roguelike has won over many fans (including several Engadget staffers) with its blend of poker gambling and deck-building. The tweet announcing today's new Balatro decks hints that more collaborations could be in the works, so there could be another batch dropping in the coming months. These new crossover decks should help ease the wait for the big gameplay update that developer LocalThunk has promised will land (and likely make the game even more un-put-down-able).