Your Balatro deck can now feature Binding of Isaac characters

Balatro is back with yet another update full of crossovers. Starting today, you can ante up for a new run with decks inspired by Cyberpunk 2077, The Binding of Isaac, Slay the Spire and Stardew Valley thanks to the Friends of Jimbo 2 update. Like the first Friends of Jimbo expansion from August, this round is also free with the main game and available on all platforms: PlayStation, mobile, Steam, Switch, and Xbox.

Additionally, the game has an even deeper crossover tie with indie RPG Dave the Diver that will let you play Balatro when you're in the Sea People Village. It's called 'Jimbo's Game' instead, but rest assured, it's still just as addictive in this setting.