Google Calendar's web client finally gets a dark mode

This is part of a larger redesign with new buttons, dialogs and sidebars.

Google Calendar’s web client just got a fairly significant refresh , all of which should bring the app more in line with Google Material Design 3. There are updated buttons, dialogs and sidebars to make the whole thing “more modern and accessible.”

The interface typography got a custom-designed refresh that adds “highly-legible typefaces” to ensure a “fresh feel” while remaining “legible and crisp.” Google Calendar now also lets users toggle between light mode and dark mode, to help reduce both battery usage and eye strain.

Google

These updates apply to the “entire calendar web experience.” This includes the task list view, which is nice. However, Google has warned that the update could impact the experience of installed Chrome extensions that are active when using Calendar. The company recommends “contacting the developers of those extensions to report any potential issues.”

The redesign begins rolling out today, but could take 15 days or longer to reach every user. You know the drill. It’s available to all Google Workspace customers and personal account holders.