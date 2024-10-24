Advertisement

Google Calendar's web client finally gets a dark mode

This is part of a larger redesign with new buttons, dialogs and sidebars.

Google Calendar’s web client just got a fairly significant refresh, all of which should bring the app more in line with Google Material Design 3. There are updated buttons, dialogs and sidebars to make the whole thing “more modern and accessible.”

The interface typography got a custom-designed refresh that adds “highly-legible typefaces” to ensure a “fresh feel” while remaining “legible and crisp.” Google Calendar now also lets users toggle between light mode and dark mode, to help reduce both battery usage and eye strain.

The redesign in action.
Google

These updates apply to the “entire calendar web experience.” This includes the task list view, which is nice. However, Google has warned that the update could impact the experience of installed Chrome extensions that are active when using Calendar. The company recommends “contacting the developers of those extensions to report any potential issues.”

The redesign begins rolling out today, but could take 15 days or longer to reach every user. You know the drill. It’s available to all Google Workspace customers and personal account holders.

This is just the latest update to the Google Calendar experience. The company recently released an app for WearOS. It also launched something called Google Essentials, which is an all-in-one Windows app that bundles up the company’s entire suite of services (including Calendar.)