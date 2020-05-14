Messenger Rooms, Facebook's answer to Zoom, is now available

Messenger Rooms, Facebook’s attempt to take on the likes of Zoom with group video calls, is now live. Anyone can create a room in Messenger, but only folks in North America can start one on Facebook for the time being. You’ll soon be able to create rooms on Instagram and WhatsApp too.

"WhatsApp and Messenger are already the most popular video calling services globally, but for large groups most of the video services out there are designed for work, not social interactions," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post on his own page. There are no time limits on the chats (unlike on some other group video calling apps) and they can pack in up to 50 people.