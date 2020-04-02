Latest in Gear

Facebook debuts standalone Messenger app on Mac and PC

It brings free video calls and chats to desktop.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
Facebook

Today, Facebook is bringing its Messenger app to desktop. You can now access Messenger -- including unlimited and free group video calls -- on MacOS and Windows. The desktop app will sync across mobile, offer notifications for new messages and support Dark Mode and GIFs.

In the past month, Facebook says it has seen a more than 100 percent increase in people using their desktop browser for audio and video calls via Messenger. The new desktop app could make it easier to stay in touch. You'll no longer have to juggle browser tabs and windows.

Companies like Zoom and Slack are also working to make their video chat services more appealing. Zoom has vowed to complete an extensive security review, and yesterday, Slack added Microsoft Teams video call options. Meanwhile, Facebook's Messenger developers are also working with governments to help spread reliable coronavirus information.

You can download the Messenger desktop app through the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store beginning today.

