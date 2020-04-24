Facebook takes on Zoom with 'Messenger Rooms'

Facebook is challenging Zoom for video chat dominance. The social network introduced Messenger Rooms, a major shakeup to its group video calling features that make Facebook’s chat app much more competitive with Zoom.
With Messenger Rooms, Facebook users can host group calls of up to 50 people that anyone can join. Instead of inviting people individually, Facebook users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages. And unlike Messenger's existing video chat features, participants don’t need to have the Messenger app or even a Facebook account to join a room. When a room is created, anyone can join via their browser, though hosts can opt to “lock” rooms to new guests to prevent party crashers.