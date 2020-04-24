Facebook takes on Zoom with 'Messenger Rooms'

Facebook

There are other Zoom-like features, too. Messenger Rooms will have “immersive 360-degree backgrounds that transport you to beautiful and iconic spaces, from the beach to a luxe apartment on the water,” along with “14 new camera filters that offer ambient lighting to brighten your space and your face.” Facebook also notes that there are no time limits for video chat sessions

Messenger Rooms is starting to roll out now, and will be live in the US “in the coming weeks.”

The update comes as Facebook says it’s seen a massive surge in calling across its chat apps, with more than 700 million people making calls on Messenger and WhatsApp every day. And on WhatsApp, Facebook is also increasing the number of people who can join a call, doubling it from four to eight. That update is coming “soon,” according to Facebook.

Facebook also announced that it’s integrating Messenger’s video calling into Facebook Dating, so users can participate in “virtual dates” while they can’t plan IRL get-togethers. The update will be available “in the coming months.”