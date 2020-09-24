Ring announces a security camera and alarm for your car

Ring knows that it’s conquered the world of home security, and now it’s setting its sights on protecting your car. The Amazon-owned company is launching a new Car Alarm which plugs into your vehicle’s OBD port, letting it push alerts to your phone should it detect intrusion. You can even hit a button on your phone to trigger a siren to deter any nefarious types from pinching your wheels.
A sensor is nothing without a camera, which is why Ring will also sell you a dashcam. The Car Cam will offer a Tesla-esque Sentry Mode, that lets you know of bumps and break-ins, with real-time alerts and footage. For wireless connectivity, you’ll need an LTE plan, but do so and you can see Alexa alerts all over the world.