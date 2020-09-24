Alexa can bark at intruders from your Echo for $49 per year

Amazon has announced Guard Plus, a premium version of its Guard service that turns Echo speakers and smart displays into home security devices. Guard Plus can try to deter potential intruders by playing warning sounds like barking dogs and send you a notification if it detects one while you’re away from home. Your device can even listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and let you know if they go off.

Guard Plus can also connect you to an emergency helpline staffed by agents who can contact emergency services on your behalf — that could be useful if your phone’s out of reach and an Echo device is close by. You’ll be able to link Guard Plus to other security systems including those from A3 Smart Home, Abode, Resideo, Ring, Scout Alarm and Wyze. It also works with Ring, Blink, Arlo and August cameras.