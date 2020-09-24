Latest in Gear

Image credit: Amazon

Alexa can bark at intruders from your Echo for $49 per year

Amazon will roll out its Guard Plus service this fall.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
18m ago
Amazon Guard Plus
Amazon

Amazon has announced Guard Plus, a premium version of its Guard service that turns Echo speakers and smart displays into home security devices. Guard Plus can try to deter potential intruders by playing warning sounds like barking dogs and send you a notification if it detects one while you’re away from home. Your device can even listen for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, and let you know if they go off.

Guard Plus can also connect you to an emergency helpline staffed by agents who can contact emergency services on your behalf — that could be useful if your phone’s out of reach and an Echo device is close by. You’ll be able to link Guard Plus to other security systems including those from A3 Smart Home, Abode, Resideo, Ring, Scout Alarm and Wyze. It also works with Ring, Blink, Arlo and August cameras.

Amazon will start rolling out Guard Plus in the US this fall. You’ll get one month of service for free. After that, it costs $49/year or $5/month. It’ll be included with Ring Protect Plus subscriptions at no extra cost.

Catch up on all of the news from Amazon's 2020 hardware event right here!

