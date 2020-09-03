Latest in Gear

Image credit: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images

Verizon spends big in FCC auction ahead of mid-band 5G launch

Verizon placed $1.89 billion in winning bids.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
56m ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Conceptual illustration representing the new 5G mobile data network. Some have proposed that the new fifth generation network poses a health risk from radiation levels, which could lead to cancer and other morbidities.
MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY via Getty Images

Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) was the biggest winner in the FCC’s recently concluded auction for licenses in the 3.5 GHz band. In its announcement, the commission has revealed that Verizon placed $1.89 billion in winning bids, followed by Dish Network (under the name Wetterhorn Wireless) with total winning bids worth $912 million. The FCC started auctioning off 70 megahertz of Priority Access Licenses in a band that’s seen as key to widespread 5G and Internet of Things deployment back in July.

When the agency announced (PDF) the auction’s conclusion last month, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said it was a key part of the commission’s 5G FAST Plan and its “ongoing push to make more mid-band spectrum available for 5G.” In all, the auction reached $4.6 billion in winning bids, not just from Verizon and Dish, but also from a number of cable operators. As the Wall Street Journal notes, their participation suggests that they’re planning to offer more mobile services or that they’re working to break free from running their services on Verizon’s network.

Verizon’s rival carriers are conspicuously absent from the list of bidders, but they may just be holding out for another auction starting on December 8th. The FCC will make 280 megahertz of licenses in the C-band available for auction, giving more companies the chance to purchase the right to use the spectrum (ranging from 3.4 GHz to 4.2 GHz) for their 5G networks.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: Verizon, 5G, 3.5 GHz, auction, FCC, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

Amazon drivers are hanging phones in trees to get more deliveries

View
Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

Twitter’s reply-limiting feature is now available to everyone

View
Each LED in the new Philips Hue lightstrip can match different colors on your TV

Each LED in the new Philips Hue lightstrip can match different colors on your TV

View
Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

Explore Mars with a 1.8-billion-pixel panorama from the Curiosity rover

View
HTC CEO Yves Maitre resigns after less than a year

HTC CEO Yves Maitre resigns after less than a year

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr