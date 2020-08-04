T-Mobile switches on its standalone 5G network in thousands of cities

T-Mobile has switched on the first standalone nationwide 5G network in the US. So far in building out their 5G networks, other carriers have done so on top of LTE infrastructure, but this isn’t dependent on existing tech.

With this rollout, T-Mobile says its 5G network is now 30 percent larger and is available in 2,000 more towns and cities across the US. The network currently covers 1.3 million square miles across more than 7,500 cities and towns. The company claims its engineers have seen up to 40 percent improvement in latency during tests in standalone 5G areas.