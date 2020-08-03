Google will release 5G versions of the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5 in the fall

Google launched the Pixel 4a today and unlike previous years, there is only one version available. That’s one size, one color. No Pixel 4a XL, no “Clearly White” or “Purple-ish” option — we can only get it in “Just Black.” But there is going to be another variant available in the fall and that’s the Pixel 4a (5G). There will also be a 5G-ready version for the upcoming Pixel 5, which Google hadn’t officially announced until today. The 5G devices will start at $499, making them among the cheaper 5G phones around.

Vice president of product for Google Hardware Brian Rakowski told Engadget that “there will be millimeter wave and sub-6 configurations for people in the US.” Though the company isn’t ready to share many other details on the phones just yet, but wanted to let people know these 5G devices are coming in the fall. “If someone wants to wait for 5G, they’ll know about what it’s going to cost or the starting prices,” Rakowski said.