Image credit: Evan Blass

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2 leaks one last time before tomorrow's Unpacked

The new shots clearly show a more refined device with a rose gold color.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
1h ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 high-resolution image leak
Evan Blass

New high-resolution images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold2 have leaked (again), this time in rose gold, showing even more clearly how much more attractive and refined the design is than the last model. They come courtesy of smartphone leak-meister Evan Blass, who recently tweeted images and colors of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone in rose gold

The latest leak shows how much bigger and better the front display is than before. It also reveals a bit more detail on the hinge, letting us see improvements in the fit and finish. The rose gold color also gives it a bit more of a premium look befitting a phone that’s likely to cost around $2,000.

We now know what the Galaxy Z Fold2 looks like in detail and have learned some, but not all of the specs, including 5G capability. We’ll learn everything else at Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 event, be sure to tune in tomorrow at 10 AM ET for that.

unpacked2020, Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold2, smartphone, folding screen, leak, Evan Blass
