Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2 leaks one last time before tomorrow's Unpacked

New high-resolution images of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold2 have leaked (again), this time in rose gold, showing even more clearly how much more attractive and refined the design is than the last model. They come courtesy of smartphone leak-meister Evan Blass, who recently tweeted images and colors of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, as well.

The latest leak shows how much bigger and better the front display is than before. It also reveals a bit more detail on the hinge, letting us see improvements in the fit and finish. The rose gold color also gives it a bit more of a premium look befitting a phone that’s likely to cost around $2,000.