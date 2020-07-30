Latest in Gear

Image credit: MySmartPrice

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 leak shows improved hinge design

The camera notch on the inner display has been replaced by a punch-hole.
Steve Dent, @stevetdent
2h ago
Comments
78 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 high-res leak shows a more advanced hinge
MySmartPrice

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold2 has leaked out in full, high-resolution glory with a more sophisticated design and robust-looking hinge. The renders, found by MySmartPrice (via Android Police) show that Z Fold2 has completely lost the original Fold’s cutout selfie camera notch on the interior screen, replaced by a hole-punch. The exterior LCD screen now takes up most of the front space, as well — rather than having big gaps above and below like the Fold.

However, the biggest improvement appears to be in the hinge. Where the Fold (after the redesign) had some janky seals to close off gaps that allowed dust and other particles to get in, the Fold2 sides appear to enclose the hinge structure more completely. The inside corners are also square instead of rounded, so there’s no longer a small gap at the top and bottom when it’s opened. Finally, the hinge appears to be a bit larger and fits more tightly to the sides of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G leaked high-resolution images
MySmartPrice

An earlier and much blurrier leak confirms the punch-hole camera and name, the Galaxy Z Fold2 5G. The “5G” means it’s likely to have a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, as you’d expect. We also saw a rumor that the Fold2 would come in both 512GB and 256GB variants (rather than just the $1,980 512GB version like the Fold), giving a buyers a cheaper option. All of this should be taken with some skepticism, naturally, as neither the photos nor details have been confirmed by Samsung. The way it’s going, however, expect to see more leaks as the Z Fold2 gets closer to launch.

In this article: Samsung, Galaxy Z Fold2, smartphone, dual screen, hinge, render, leak, folding phone, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
78 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

'Avengers: Endgame' directors will make Netflix's most expensive film yet

View
Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

Researchers built robotic skin with a sense of touch

View
'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

'Microsoft Flight Simulator' will support one VR headset this fall

View
Congress grills Facebook over its acquisitions and feature cloning

Congress grills Facebook over its acquisitions and feature cloning

View
Gmail is about to start testing verification-like logos for email

Gmail is about to start testing verification-like logos for email

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr