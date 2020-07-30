Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 leak shows improved hinge design

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold2 has leaked out in full, high-resolution glory with a more sophisticated design and robust-looking hinge. The renders, found by MySmartPrice (via Android Police) show that Z Fold2 has completely lost the original Fold’s cutout selfie camera notch on the interior screen, replaced by a hole-punch. The exterior LCD screen now takes up most of the front space, as well — rather than having big gaps above and below like the Fold.

However, the biggest improvement appears to be in the hinge. Where the Fold (after the redesign) had some janky seals to close off gaps that allowed dust and other particles to get in, the Fold2 sides appear to enclose the hinge structure more completely. The inside corners are also square instead of rounded, so there’s no longer a small gap at the top and bottom when it’s opened. Finally, the hinge appears to be a bit larger and fits more tightly to the sides of the phone.