Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

Samsung will hold its Unpacked event virtually on August 5th

The Note 20 cometh.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
45m ago
Comments
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Chris Velazco / Engadget

Samsung may very well have been the last major tech company to hold a large event before the world began to lockdown, but it’s not taking any chances with its next big show. The company just announced it will be holding Unpacked 2020 on August 5th at 10am ET virtually, so expect all the Galaxy Note 20 rumors to be confirmed (or proven wrong) then. You’ll be able to watch the livestream on Samsung’s website and likely also its Facebook page, based on the company’s past habits.

Although Samsung hasn’t confirmed it, we’re all but certain to see the Galaxy Note 20 unveiled then. Based on the company’s own (probably accidental) spoilers and a drop of paint in the invite video below, there appears to be a Mystic Gold version of a Note 20 Ultra in the works. Like this year’s S20 Ultra, the souped up Note may come with an advanced camera system with a Space Zoom feature.

We’re also expecting to see Samsung continue to improve its S Pen, which is the hallmark of the Note line. There’s a lot we don’t yet know about the upcoming flagships, as well as what other devices might be announced beyond a note that this event will feature “our latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life.” The good news, dear Samsung fans, is there’s barely a month left to wait.

In this article: unpacked 2020, smartphone, galaxy, samsung unpacked, galaxy note 20, samsung, android, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
33 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Ubisoft is giving away 'Watch Dogs 2' on PC this weekend

Ubisoft is giving away 'Watch Dogs 2' on PC this weekend

View
Supreme Court rules against law allowing debt-collection robocalls to cell phones

Supreme Court rules against law allowing debt-collection robocalls to cell phones

View
Ad boycott leaders say meeting with Zuckerberg was 'a disappointment'

Ad boycott leaders say meeting with Zuckerberg was 'a disappointment'

View
Audi says its Q4 Sportback e-tron concept has a 'sexy back'

Audi says its Q4 Sportback e-tron concept has a 'sexy back'

View
New H.266 codec uses half the data to stream 4K video

New H.266 codec uses half the data to stream 4K video

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr