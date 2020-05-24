Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

The Galaxy Note family tends to borrow a few cues from the S series that preceded it, but these cues might be more conspicuous than usual this year. OnLeaks and Pigtou have posted leak-based renders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ (above) that hint at a few clear similarities to the Galaxy S20 family. For one, big screens are the order of the day. The Note 20+ will reportedly have a 6.9-inch screen like the S20 Ultra, while even the ‘regular’ Note 20 would boast a 6.7-inch display — if accurate, Samsung may have ditched the compact Galaxy Note this time around.

The phones’ backs also hint at serious camera prowess. While the full details aren’t available, both Notes would have at least one or more S20 Ultra camera modules, including a periscope zoom lens on the Note 20+.