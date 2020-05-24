Latest in Gear

Image credit: OnLeaks/Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

Even the base Note 20 may be huge.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
52m ago
Comments
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ render based on leaks
OnLeaks/Pigtou

The Galaxy Note family tends to borrow a few cues from the S series that preceded it, but these cues might be more conspicuous than usual this year. OnLeaks and Pigtou have posted leak-based renders for the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20+ (above) that hint at a few clear similarities to the Galaxy S20 family. For one, big screens are the order of the day. The Note 20+ will reportedly have a 6.9-inch screen like the S20 Ultra, while even the ‘regular’ Note 20 would boast a 6.7-inch display — if accurate, Samsung may have ditched the compact Galaxy Note this time around.

The phones’ backs also hint at serious camera prowess. While the full details aren’t available, both Notes would have at least one or more S20 Ultra camera modules, including a periscope zoom lens on the Note 20+.

There are still plenty of mysteries, but the pen-toting phones are expected to have less curvy designs than the S20 series. Samsung also tends to provide slightly more performance than the Galaxy S phone from that year, so don’t be surprised to see more RAM or possible CPU upgrades.

Samsung in recent years has introduced Galaxy Notes in August, with a release a few weeks afterward. With that said, it’s not certain how the pandemic will play into the release. Even if the situation has improved by August, a splashy launch isn’t likely in the cards — and that’s assuming there are no production issues.

In this article: Samsung, Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Plus, smartphone, Android, leak, OnLeaks, mobile, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
76 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

Space Station receives the last of NASA's science racks after 19 years

View
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leaks hint at giant screens and S20 Ultra features

View
The latest iOS jailbreak cracks virtually any iPhone

The latest iOS jailbreak cracks virtually any iPhone

View
Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

Astronomers spot a strange, first-of-its-kind asteroid near Jupiter

View
Watch the first private 'Call of Duty: Warzone' tournament at 3PM ET

Watch the first private 'Call of Duty: Warzone' tournament at 3PM ET

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr