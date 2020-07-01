Samsung may have leaked the Note 20 Ultra on its own website

Samsung may have accidentally unveiled its next flagship ahead of schedule. On the company’s official Russian, Ukrainian and Chinese Note 8 product pages, there’s a photo of a new Note-series phone. According to frequent Samsung leaker Max Weinbach, who was among the first to spot the goof, the unannounced device is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The phone is pictured in a new color reportedly called “Mystic Bronze.”

Samsung accidently posted the Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze on their Russian website. It looks great! pic.twitter.com/irRWVHLq5e — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 1, 2020

Much like the S20 Ultra, it looks like the Note 20 Ultra will feature a periscope telephoto lens. As you can see from the photo, the bottom lens features a significantly different design than the other two cameras on the back of the phone. Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about the device at the moment, but we at least have some information about the other Note 20 phones Samsung plans to release this year. According to a leak from May, the Note 20 and the Note 20+ will reportedly feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays. They may also include processor and RAM upgrades. As it’s done in the past, we expect Samsung will announce the Note 20 series sometime in August.