New Galaxy Note 20 photos match up with Samsung's previous leak

An unhealthy dose of skepticism is required for today’s offering from the deities that oversee the world of technology leaks. A Twitter account by the name of Jimmy Is Promo purports to have images of Samsung’s new Galaxy Note 20 Ultra out in the wild. We can’t be sure why this particular account would have scored such a unit, but the hardware does seem to look a lot like the earlier leak from Samsung’s own website.

Note users, don't get use to the S Pen location. It'll move to the other side. So will the speaker. Both now Left of the Charge Port. #Note20 #GalaxyNote20Ultra — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) July 6, 2020

If -- and it’s a big if -- these images are genuine, it looks as if Samsung has made a couple of aesthetic tweaks compared to its predecessor. In a tweet, “Jimmy Is Promo” claimed that the S-Pen housing is now left of the charging port, compared to its usual bottom-right-corner placement. It also looks as if the volume rocker and sleep/wake button, which were on the left side before, has been switched over to the right.