Latest in Gear

Image credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Samsung will skip IFA in September to hold its own virtual event

IFA will be the the first big in-person tech event post-lockdown.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Visitors at the Samsung boot during the international electronics and innovation fair IFA in Berlin on September 11, 2019. (Photo by Emmanuele Contini/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
NurPhoto via Getty Images

IFA 2020 will have a Samsung-sized hole when it takes place in September. According to The Korea Herald, the tech giant will skip IFA in Berlin, which is supposed to be the first big in-person tech conference since the world was put under coronavirus-related lockdowns. All the other conferences for the year, such as the MWC, had been canceled. Samsung has confirmed its decision to TechCrunch, telling the publication that it will host its own virtual event in early September. To note, IFA will take place between September 3rd and September 5th.

The spokesperson said:

“We have taken the exciting decision to share our latest news and announcements at our own digital event in early September. While Samsung will not be participating in IFA 2020, we look forward to our continued partnership with IFA in the future.”

They didn’t elaborate on what Samsung’s event will be about and if it will involve the company’s upcoming phones. The spokesperson also didn’t say why the company chose not to participate, though it’s probably because Samsung wants to be extra careful, seeing as the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over. That said, IFA’s organizers will be implementing restrictions in an effort to keep attendees safe: this year’s event will be invite-only and will have a limited attendance of up to 1,000 people per day.

In this article: samsung, IFA 2020, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
44 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Discord is rebranding to shift away from gaming

Discord is rebranding to shift away from gaming

View
Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

Potential NASA mission would explore Neptune's moon Triton

View
Oppo put a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery into a budget phone

Oppo put a 48MP camera and 5,000mAh battery into a budget phone

View
Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

Almost a fifth of Earth's ocean floor has been mapped

View
ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 review: The first good dual-screen laptop

ASUS ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 review: The first good dual-screen laptop

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr