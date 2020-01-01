Samsung will skip IFA in September to hold its own virtual event

IFA 2020 will have a Samsung-sized hole when it takes place in September. According to The Korea Herald, the tech giant will skip IFA in Berlin, which is supposed to be the first big in-person tech conference since the world was put under coronavirus-related lockdowns. All the other conferences for the year, such as the MWC, had been canceled. Samsung has confirmed its decision to TechCrunch, telling the publication that it will host its own virtual event in early September. To note, IFA will take place between September 3rd and September 5th.
