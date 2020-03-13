Latest in Gear

Image credit: Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

AT&T says its 5G network is now available 'nationwide'

Specifically, it's available to more than 200 million people in the US.
Nathan Ingraham
1h ago
DALLAS, TEXAS - MARCH 13: The logo of AT&T outside of AT&T corporate headquarters on March 13, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. AT&T is allowing employees to work remotely from home if they have the ability to do so, as a safety measure due to COVID-19. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

AT&T has hit a milestone in its 5G network rollout. As of this morning, the carrier says that its network is officially available nationwide — by the FCC’s guidelines, that means it’s available to more than 200 million people in the US. Specifically, AT&T added 40 new markets today, which brings it to a total of 395 markets that cover 205 million people. That puts AT&T a bit behind T-Mobile, which launched its 5G network nationwide in December of last year. They’re still far ahead of Verizon (Engadget’s parent company) though — Verizon’s “ultra wideband” 5G coverage is still only available in 35 cities around the US.

Of course, “5G” doesn’t mean the same thing from carrier to carrier. Verizon’s ultra wideband network uses the notably faster mmWave technology, while T-Mobile and AT&T primarily use mid- and low-band 5G to achieve their nationwide coverage. Verizon hasn’t deployed anything in those spectrums yet, which is why their 5G network is so limited in range — mmWave doesn’t have nearly the same reach. AT&T and T-Mobile both complement their networks with mmWave, but they’re also much more limited in reach.

Regardless, being able to tout a nationwide 5G network gives AT&T a marketing term it can trumpet over Verizon. (Don’t let them fool you into thinking you need to upgrade your phone immediately, though.) But most people don’t have a 5G-capable phone yet, so don’t expect to instantly see upgraded speeds at this point. More and more manufacturers are making affordable 5G phones for the US, including Android giant Samsung, so we’re getting closer to the 5G puzzle being complete. That’s especially true when you consider that Apple might jump on the 5G bandwagon this fall, as well.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

In this article: 5G, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
