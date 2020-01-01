Qualcomm results suggests the 5G iPhone will be slightly delayed

Qualcomm reported its Q3 2020 earnings on Wednesday (PDF), and of course the company informed investors about how the transition to 5G may boost its business. Also, it’s signed a global patent licensing deal with Huawei that apparently isn’t affected the US government’s ban on sales to the company, but the part that jumped out is how it aligns with rumors of the iPhone 12 / 5G iPhone launch.
In its upcoming Q4 results, Qualcomm is expecting “a partial impact from the delay of a global 5G flagship phone launch,” it didn’t name the phone but it didn’t really have to. Like Samsung, that customer is likely Apple, which tends to launch its new phones by the end of Qualcomm’s third quarter. In June Broadcom warned investors that a similarly unnamed major phone launch may occur later in the year than usual — it also sells components that Apple uses — and now we’re seeing that pop up again.