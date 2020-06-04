Apple supplier Broadcom suggests a delayed iPhone launch this year

There’s no official word about any iPhone delay yet, but Bloomberg reports that Broadcom CEO Hock Tan’s comments on a quarterly earnings call lend credence to their earlier rumor that the new device will launch a few weeks later than usual. New mainstream iPhones traditionally appear in September (as shown above during last year’s launch event), but moving the new mobile devices’ appearance back would have a noticeable impact on the financial results of companies involved.

About eight minutes into the call Tan said an unnamed “large North American mobile phone customer” — a reference to Apple — would normally contribute a “double digit” uplift in revenue, but now they are “not expecting to see this uptick in revenue until our fourth fiscal quarter.” In response to a question he said “we’re in,” on the new device, but noted the only question about the launch is the possible timing.