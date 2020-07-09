T-Mobile opens Home Internet signups in Michigan

T-Mobile’s Home Internet pilot has expanded in the greater Grand Rapids area, giving people in Kent, Muskegon and Ottawa counties the option to switch to its $50-a-month service. The carrier’s Home Internet product started as an invite-only trial for select T-Mobile customer households, mainly those in underserved and rural areas, last year. Interested households in the three new counties, however, will be able to sign up whether they’re current T-Mobile customers or not.

The company launched the pilot on its LTE network as a precursor to its 5G home internet plans. If you’ll recall, the carrier always planned to switch on a 5G home internet service, which will cover over 50 percent of US households within six years, if its merger with Sprint gets approved. T-Mobile seems to be getting good feedback and results shortly after the merger’s completion, because company CEO Mike Sievert said in a statement: