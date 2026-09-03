SpaceXAI apologizes for outage that affected Grok and other 'compute partners'

A Memphis data center run by SpaceXAI is apparently the source of the issue that took out Grok for more than three hours Thursday. The company issued a brief apology to Grok users, as well as to unnamed "compute partners" who were also apparently affected by the issues.

"We are sorry for the issues you may have experienced with Grok following an outage at our Memphis compute center this morning," the company wrote. "We'd also like to apologize to our impacted compute partners."

We are sorry for the issues you may have experienced with Grok following an outage at our Memphis compute center this morning. We'd also like to apologize to our impacted compute partners. All systems have now been restored and are functioning nominally. — SpaceXAI (@SpaceXAI) September 3, 2026

Grok was down for three and a half hours, beginning at 6:30AM PT, according to a company status page. The incident, which is labeled as "models outage" on the company's website apparently affected Grok on X as well as its Android and iOS apps. SpaceXAI didn't disclose what caused the issue in Memphis, but Elon Musk said in a post of his own that the company was "taking corrective action to ensure this does not happen again."

It's also not entirely clear which of SpaceXAI's "compute partners" may have been affected. But the timing of the incident roughly lines up with issues experienced by other AI platforms Thursday morning.

Anthropic's Claude also had problems Thursday, starting around 6:30AM PT, according to a company status page that cited "elevated errors for multiple models." The issue, which affected Claude Mythos 5.1, Claude Fable 5.1, and Claude Opus 5, was marked as "resolved" by 9:16AM PT. The company hasn't said if the unspecified issue was related to SpaceXAI's data center. The two companies signed a deal earlier this year for the Claude maker to lease compute from Musk's AI firm.

OpenAI also experienced an outage early Thursday morning that caused "elevated errors across ChatGPT and Codex," the company said. Users began experiencing problems with the AI service beginning around 7:30AM PT, according to reports on downdetector.com. The issue was resolved by 9:55AM PT, OpenAI said, though it didn't elaborate on a cause.

Anthropic and OpenAI didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.