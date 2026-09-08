How to reboot your Samsung Galaxy tablet

Sometimes, your tablet may be working just fine but has gotten a bit too slow for your liking. All devices could use a restart every now and then, and your Samsung Galaxy tablet is no different. A standard restart is the quickest fix for sluggish performance or minor app issues.

Restarting your Galaxy tablet using buttons:

Press and hold down the Power button on the side and the Volume Down button at the same time. When the power menu appears, tap Restart. Confirm your selection. Your tablet powers off completely and will reboot automatically.

Restarting your Galaxy tablet through the UI:

Swipe down on the screen to bring up the quick settings panel. Press the power button. Select Restart and confirm your pick again.

Both methods are safe and quick and won't make you lose any of your data. A good rule of thumb is that if your tablet has been feeling sluggish or an app keeps crashing, a standard reset is worth trying first.

How do you force restart a Samsung Galaxy tablet that's frozen?

If your screen is frozen, it won't respond to touch calls for a force restart. This method will bypass the software entirely and force the hardware to reboot.

Press and hold the Volume Down button and the Side/Power button simultaneously. Keep holding for at least 7 seconds. You'll know it worked when the screen goes black, the tablet vibrates briefly and the Samsung logo pops up as it restarts.

Samsung's official support documentation states that this is the recommended approach when a device is frozen or otherwise not responding to any of your inputs. It's safe, effective and reversible.