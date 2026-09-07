Sony revives its WH-1000XM4 headphones as a refreshed $300 option

If you're looking for something more midrange, Sony will ship the WH-CH730N this month. This new model is a direct replacement for the WH-CH720N, a more affordable set of headphones that I liked for its mix of performance and price. The company redesigned the ear cups and switched to a folding headband. It promises up to 10 percent less noise through a revised ANC system, and that AI-based noise reduction will improve overall call quality.

In terms of audio upgrades, Sony says the sound profile on the 730N offers more natural-sounding vocals, plus there's a new 10-band EQ and gaming EQ available. Background music mode is here as well, a feature from the 1000X line that simulates lower-volume audio as if it was coming from speakers in a room rather than your headphones. Battery life is massively improved as you can expect up to 50 hours of use with ANC on (75 hours without), a 15-hour difference over the WH-720N (25 hours more with ANC off). Lastly, Sony added a new safe listening mode that allows you to set your maximum volume at a percentage of what the headphones are capable of. There's also a weekly sound allowance check and you can track your usage over time.

The WH-CH730N will arrive in black, blue, tan, white and pink colors in September for $180. That's the same price as the 720N when it debuted in 2023.