How to take full advantage of Gemini when planning your next trip
Choosing places to visit or the best flights just got a lot easier with Gemini.
Planning a great trip can be a lot of fun, especially if you're the kind of person who really likes to know all the details. But it can also get exhausting pretty quickly. It usually involves diving into blogs, Reddit posts or YouTube vlogs. Not to mention all the long reviews you need to check on Google Maps. The result is probably a bunch of tabs in your browser — and you can really waste a lot of time doing all of that. Well, that's how it used to be before AI. Tools like Gemini can make planning your next trip much easier. It'll probably make you never want to plan a trip the old-fashioned way again.
Creating full travel itineraries with Gemini
Of course, there are plenty of AI chatbots you can use to plan your trips — ChatGPT, Claude, even the new Siri app in iOS 27. But Gemini is even more interesting because it has deep access to other Google services like YouTube and Maps. Remember all those places you used to explore for travel ideas? Gemini knows them all very well. It also goes way beyond just providing you with a bunch of tourist attractions to visit. Here, the integration with Google Flights makes it especially powerful. Price tracking and Flight Deals are built in.
Let's say you're planning a trip to Rome. Ask Gemini when plane tickets are usually cheapest. It will give you a full breakdown of the best time to buy and the recommended flights from your local airport. You can even ask Gemini to handle your flight and hotel reservations for you — although a human touch might still be the best option for big decisions like these. And the results are quite accurate, though AI may get you into trouble sometimes. Looking for a good place to stay? Ask for a budget option. Or maybe spring for a fancy one. It's up to you.
Maybe you've been to Rome before. If you use Gmail, there's a good chance Gemini knows that. Or you can remind it, just to be sure. You'll get a list of things to do that most people skip on their first trip there. And the more specific you are in your prompts, the more likely Gemini is to give you the best results. Tell it what you like and the schedule you have in mind.
AI can also save you during your trip
When it's time to travel, Gemini can also make things easier. Ask it to create checklists for you with everything you need. That feeling of leaving something behind is the worst. And it's always worth double-checking to make sure you have all your documents with you. It can even find a rental car or train tickets for you. And if you're into having printed copies of everything, Gemini can create some handy printouts for you using your entire trip itinerary.
But the best part comes during the trip. Not just because you're there, but because Gemini helps you with everyday navigation, too. Use the camera button to take photos of your surroundings. It can tell you the whole story behind that painting or statue you have no idea about. Sometimes it really feels like you're talking to someone about your trip instead of just using a tool. Give it a try on your next trip, and going back to two dozen open tabs might feel impossible.