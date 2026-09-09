How to take full advantage of Gemini when planning your next trip

Of course, there are plenty of AI chatbots you can use to plan your trips — ChatGPT, Claude, even the new Siri app in iOS 27. But Gemini is even more interesting because it has deep access to other Google services like YouTube and Maps. Remember all those places you used to explore for travel ideas? Gemini knows them all very well. It also goes way beyond just providing you with a bunch of tourist attractions to visit. Here, the integration with Google Flights makes it especially powerful. Price tracking and Flight Deals are built in.

Let's say you're planning a trip to Rome. Ask Gemini when plane tickets are usually cheapest. It will give you a full breakdown of the best time to buy and the recommended flights from your local airport. You can even ask Gemini to handle your flight and hotel reservations for you — although a human touch might still be the best option for big decisions like these. And the results are quite accurate, though AI may get you into trouble sometimes. Looking for a good place to stay? Ask for a budget option. Or maybe spring for a fancy one. It's up to you.

Maybe you've been to Rome before. If you use Gmail, there's a good chance Gemini knows that. Or you can remind it, just to be sure. You'll get a list of things to do that most people skip on their first trip there. And the more specific you are in your prompts, the more likely Gemini is to give you the best results. Tell it what you like and the schedule you have in mind.