Razer launches a cheaper version of Clio, its head cushion wireless speaker

Razer has unveiled a new head cushion with a speaker called the Clio X at PAX West 2026, and it's a lot more affordable than the original Clio. The Clio X is compatible with all of Razer's gaming chairs: You just need to attach it to the headrest with its adjustable nylon strap and then plug it into a 15W USB-C power source, like a power bank.

The company launched the original Clio last year for $230. This model will will only cost you $110, and Razer says their main difference is in the acoustic architecture. While the flagship Clio model has 43mm full-range aluminum cone drivers, the Clio X uses two 38mm loudspeakers and two 55mm passive radiators that can provide immersive audio despite being more compact.

Clio X uses THX Spatial Audio that turns standard stereo surround sound into 360-degree audio. It links to your computer via Razer's proprietary HyperSpeed 2.4 GHz wireless technology, which was designed for competitive gaming and is supposed to provide a low latency connection. If just the Clio X isn't enough, you can also connect it to a soundbar.

Razer recommends plugging the head cushion into a PD2.0 power source – no, the Clio X doesn't ship with one — because a non-PD one will will limit its power draw and result in a lower maximum volume. How long the battery lasts depends on how big the power bank's battery is, and Razer advises using one with a capacity of at least 10,000mAh. You can now get Clio X from Razer's website or from retail stores.