2028 Volvo XC40 First Look: Hello new tech, goodbye EV

Volvo retooled the interiors of the EX40 and XC40 as well, but the changes are even more subtle. The most notable is a new, larger screen that's been somewhat crudely grafted atop the center of the dashboard. Where the old display was nicely recessed between the tall central vents, fitting nicely in a recess in the dash, the new one stands outward, taller than the dash.

It's not a bad look, and the result is 11.2 inches of display real estate, up from the 9 inches the XC40 had before. The software running behind that screen has been updated as well, the latest flavor of Android Automotive that brings Google's Gemini to the party.

Gemini can handle changes to vehicle settings, control the infotainment experience and do everything else you'd expect your friendly local agentic instance to do — for better or worse. That means not only finding nearby restaurants but also getting summaries of their gluten-free offerings or vegetarian fare. Or, you can get route suggestions when you have a little extra time to kill and want to see some scenery on the way.

None of that, though, is exactly new. Indeed, Volvo added Gemini to most of its models earlier this year. Thankfully, the XC40's interior was already among the better-looking and feeling spaces in this segment, and that's still the case, now just with a bigger screen and some updated ambient lighting as well.