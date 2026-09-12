How Google Maps knows when a business is packed

Google also calculates how busy entire areas are, which is great for outdoor events. You can tap the "Busy area" label to see a chart for the times of day the space is usually at its busiest, along with a directory of the businesses in the vicinity. Google captures this data by combining the information it has on various locations within that locale, like stores, restaurants and even parks. It does not, however, capture data from private residences.

This is calculated, once again, using anonymous data from users who have opted into Google Timeline. Google must collect enough visitor data to be able to show this information, so it might not be as readily available for less popular locales. This feature is usually limited to high-traffic zones that attract a lot of people, like a tourist town or a festival location.

The data is always private, says Google, and never reveals the identity of people or the total number of people in a location. Google Maps will only tell you if a place is busy, not busy or so busy that it's probably not worth the hassle.

Before opting in to Google Timeline, it's worth noting that, with this feature on, Google is essentially always tracking your activity. Bear in mind, this not only helps determine the busyness of a location, but can also prove useful in other areas. Google Maps and its sister app, Waze, use similar techniques to track traffic patterns to help you find the best driving route to your destination.

If you prefer not to be part of the process, simply turn off Google Timeline, and you won't contribute to the company's data collection.