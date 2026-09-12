How to know it's time to replace your EV battery

Some loss of usable battery capacity is expected over time. The Department of Energy estimates that today's EV batteries may last 12 to 15 years in moderate climates and eight to 12 years in extreme climates. Actual lifespan varies with battery chemistry, temperature, charging habits and how the vehicle is used.

A 2026 Geotab analysis covering more than 22,700 EVs across 21 models found average battery degradation of 2.3 percent per year, although individual vehicles can age faster or slower.

Battery state of health, often shortened to SOH, describes how much usable energy the pack can hold compared with when it was new. A lower state of health generally means less available range, but the number of miles displayed on your dashboard isn't a direct measurement of battery health.

Temperature, cabin heating and cooling, highway speeds, acceleration, hills and extra weight can all change how far an EV travels on a charge. Cold weather alone can produce a noticeable temporary drop. If your range suddenly looks worse, there are several ways to get more range out of your EV before assuming the battery itself is the problem.

What deserves more attention is a persistent decline under comparable conditions. If the same commute in similar weather repeatedly uses much more of the battery than it did before, degradation becomes a more plausible explanation. This recent look at EV battery lifespan goes deeper into how modern packs are aging.