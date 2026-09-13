How to adjust the Liquid Glass effect on your iPhone with iOS 27

In order to customize how Liquid Glass presents on your phone, you'll first need to go into your iPhone's Settings app. From there, look for the Appearance section and select the Liquid Glass menu. Instead of the old rigid toggles, you'll now see a slider. Dragging it to the left will make the glass look more like, well, glass. Dragging it to the right gives it that more opaque look from earlier versions of iOS.

If you want something that does a little bit of both, just leave the slider in the center. Apple gives you a quick preview of the effect right on that same screen, so you don't have to keep switching between apps just to see the changes in action. It should be noted that the option to adjust the intensity of the glass effect on the Lock Screen remains separate from the slider in the Settings app.

Of course, this option is only available in iOS 27, so you'll have to update your iPhone if you want to tweak the appearance of Liquid Glass. Fortunately, Apple has made iOS 27 compatible with iPhone 11 models and upwards, so your old iPhone likely won't be stuck with a limited version of the UI.