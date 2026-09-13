How to fix iMessage "Not Delivered" error on iPhones

Sending messages to friends and family on an iPhone is usually pretty easy: open a chat in the Messages app, type it out and you're all set once you hit Send. But like anything in the tech world, even basic actions are prone to annoying bugs at times.

If that important message you need to send right away ends up not getting delivered, don't give up just yet. When you see the "Not Delivered" error while sending a message from your iPhone, there are a few workarounds you can try.

But first, it's worth noting that the iPhone's Messages app is more complex than it seems. That's because it handles not one, but three different services. The most popular is iMessage, which is the one with the blue bubbles. This is proprietary to Apple and works automatically when you message someone who also has an iPhone, iPad or Mac. The other two protocols are RCS and SMS — the green bubbles. They're built into the Messages app and also work when messaging Android users. This is important, because they could be the reason your message isn't sending.