How to use GPT-6 Astra when it rolls out to you

If you have an eligible Pro, Business or Enterprise account, open the model picker in a regular ChatGPT conversation and look under Pro for GPT-6 Pro. That's the one powered by GPT-6 Astra, so don't get too caught up in the menu looking for its flashier name. Enterprise users have another possible obstacle: access also depends on workspace model-access permissions.

If you're on Plus, open Work on the web or mobile app and select Astra from the available models once it rolls out to your account. In the desktop app, select ChatGPT, switch from Chat to Work and choose Astra there. Codex users can also choose Astra, but OpenAI says the Codex CLI requires version 0.153.0 or newer.

Still nothing? Even if the desktop app has recently updated itself, OpenAI suggests manually checking for updates by going to Menu > Check for Updates. Work is rolling out separately, so Astra might be available on one platform before another.

If you are using Work with local files or desktop apps, there is also a privacy aspect. Even when Work runs locally, messages and task context may still be stored in the cloud.