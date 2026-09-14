At what length do Ethernet cables drop to lower speeds?

For the average home, standard Ethernet cable lengths max out at 328 feet. It reads like a weird number for a "standard" length, but 328 feet is the maximum length a rated connection speed can travel reliably. Of course, we're not dealing in absolutes here. An Ethernet cable won't always work perfectly at 328 feet and drop off into oblivion at 329 feet. But it's the limit network installation standards use to account for things like signal loss, interference and general timing issues.

Weird number or not, it seems relatively simple, right? Not exactly. The 328-foot allowance includes more than the cable, not to mention the cable categories (11 or so), depending on what you want to classify as applicable in this scenario. For instance, a Cat1 is for old analog telephone lines and isn't something you would route from a gaming rig to a Wi-Fi 7 tri-band router unless you needed a good laugh. In fact, for this use case, you can safely eliminate Cat1 through Cat4.

A typical setup utilizes 295 feet of solid-core cable, plus up to 33 feet of flexible patch cables at either end to account for what's hidden behind the wall. Within that distance, a solid Cat5e or Cat6 cable can support 1 Gbps Ethernet. In the average scenario, a 10-, 25-, or 100-foot Ethernet cable shouldn't slow down connection speeds. For the most part, cable length becomes more consequential when running faster-than-gigabit speeds.