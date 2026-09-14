At what length do Ethernet cables drop to lower speeds?
It depends on the cable.
For the average home, standard Ethernet cable lengths max out at 328 feet. It reads like a weird number for a "standard" length, but 328 feet is the maximum length a rated connection speed can travel reliably. Of course, we're not dealing in absolutes here. An Ethernet cable won't always work perfectly at 328 feet and drop off into oblivion at 329 feet. But it's the limit network installation standards use to account for things like signal loss, interference and general timing issues.
Weird number or not, it seems relatively simple, right? Not exactly. The 328-foot allowance includes more than the cable, not to mention the cable categories (11 or so), depending on what you want to classify as applicable in this scenario. For instance, a Cat1 is for old analog telephone lines and isn't something you would route from a gaming rig to a Wi-Fi 7 tri-band router unless you needed a good laugh. In fact, for this use case, you can safely eliminate Cat1 through Cat4.
A typical setup utilizes 295 feet of solid-core cable, plus up to 33 feet of flexible patch cables at either end to account for what's hidden behind the wall. Within that distance, a solid Cat5e or Cat6 cable can support 1 Gbps Ethernet. In the average scenario, a 10-, 25-, or 100-foot Ethernet cable shouldn't slow down connection speeds. For the most part, cable length becomes more consequential when running faster-than-gigabit speeds.
Cable type determines the limit
The length of an Ethernet cable isn't the end-all, be-all dictator of speed. In fact, even if you're running an Ethernet cable up the wall, across the roof, around door archways and across the floor, the cable category and network speed are still more pertinent than distance.
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Cat5e: Up to 328 feet (100 meters) > 1 Gbps
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Cat6: Up to 328 feet (100 meters) > 1 Gbps
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Cat6: Up to 180 feet (55 meters) > 10 Gbps
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Cat6a: Up to 328 feet (100 meters) > 10 Gbps
As you can see, Cat6 can catch you off guard. It can support 10GBASE-T (10 Gbps), but its full 10 Gbps rating extends to only about 180 feet. For a longer 10 Gbps run, Cat6a is the superior alternative because it's designed to sustain 10GBASE-T up to 328 feet.
As alluded to above, going beyond a cable's rated distance won't necessarily produce a gradual slowdown. For instance, with Cat6, 10 Gbps is specified for 180-foot runs, but a longer run may still produce 10 Gbps if the installation and cable are in great shape. If a Cat6 cable is slightly longer than 180 feet and you experience errors and inconsistencies in performance, step it up to Cat6a.
What to do with a long Ethernet run
Unless you're in an unusual situation, use a tested Cat5e, Cat6 or Cat6a cable that's 328 feet or shorter between two active network devices. There are many applicable scenarios here, but choose cable type and length based on the plan you inked with your ISP. If your plan maxes out at 1 Gbps, you don't need a Cat8 cable. That would be like purchasing an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 so you can play Roblox. Cat7 or Cat8 isn't automatically better for every scenario because you also need to consider your router ports and computer capabilities.
If you have to connect two devices that are more than 328 feet apart, an extra-long Cat6 or Cat6a isn't always the best solution. Instead, toss in an Ethernet switch at the midpoint to create two separate copper runs or replace the long portion with fiber optic cable. Fiber doesn't connect directly to copper, but a media converter or fiber-capable switch solves the conflict.
For Power over Ethernet (PoE), length is more of a concern. The same 328-foot rule generally applies, but lengthy runs may not provide enough juice. Always use the applicable cable and verify the PoE requirements of the switch and the devices. Ethernet can ordinarily run at full speed up to 328 feet when the cable category supports that speed, with Cat6 being the only notable exception. If you want to use Cat6, stick with 180 feet or less.