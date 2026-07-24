Which of your old cables are actually worth keeping?

There are loads of cables you've had for years that can go to recycling. Some could even find their way to eBay. But wait, does anyone actually buy old cables? The answer is a surprising "yes" because professionals using some old audio and video equipment still need cables that are no longer being manufactured. The best way for them to find such cords is to get them second hand from people who would otherwise throw them away.

FireWire cables (IEEE 1394) were a big deal for high-speed data transfers back in the late 1990s and 2000s. They came in the 6-pin and 4-pin connector variants and could push data at 400Mbps. Since we've long since replaced this technology with USB and Thunderbolt, they've largely become obsolete. Unless you're still using vintage Macs, you can safely recycle FireWire cables. Alternatively, you could sell them to audio and video professionals running older interfaces and cameras.

SCSI cables were quite popular around the same time the FireWire cables were a thing. Nowadays, they're only used by those who work with legacy equipment or vintage computing enthusiasts.

The same goes for coaxial cables. Once a standard for older TVs and video equipment, you're probably never going to use them unless you still have a vintage VHS player around and an old TV.

RCA, XLR and ¼-inch RTS vintage audio cables are prized by audiophiles, but if you actually needed them, they'd be hooked up to your sound system, not rotting at the bottom of your storage bin. If they are just taking up space, do yourself a favor and either sell them or recycle them.

Apple's 30-pin connectors cables used to be great back when the iPhone 4S was around, predating the Lightning cord. But Apple stopped supporting these devices years ago, so to the recycling bins the cords go. Unless you're still using an iPod (or know a collector who does), there's not much you can use these cables for.

The only reason you should still be holding onto DVI cables is if you still have an old monitor and PC to use them with. Otherwise, recycle them. The same goes for VGA cables.

Those charging cables for your old fitness bands can go to recycling too. If the wearable no longer works, the cable is simply taking space.