Phone makers ditched 3.5mm for USB-C, but which one offers better audio quality?

For years, the 3.5mm headphone jack was an expected, default feature on every iPhone or Android device. This tiny, round descendant of the 6.35mm "phone plug" carries a converted analog audio signal from the phone to the preferred listening device. Its simplicity is rivaled only by its universal acceptance, and it remains a staple feature in many devices.

Apple removed the headphone jack from the iPhone 7 in 2016 and pushed users toward Lightning connections. The following year, Google followed suit, removing the jack from the Pixel 2 and opting for USB-C. Samsung brought up the rear, doing the same in 2019. Industry shifts and EU regulations eventually forced Apple to drop its proprietary Lightning port and join the USB-C crowd with the release of the iPhone 15.

Sony is still hanging in there, however, releasing the Xperia 1 VIII with a 3.5mm headphone jack in June 2026. Plus, there are still a few mid-tier and budget smartphones out there willing to buck the trend. For the rest, the USB-C port handles charging, data transfers and wired audio.