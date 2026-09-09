The excellent Resident Evil remakes are coming to Switch 2 on October 16

Capcom has been on a generational run over the last few years. In 2026 alone, the company released three of this year's best games: Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata, and Onimusha: Way of the Sword. So it's fitting the company is bringing the game that started its recent run of success to the Nintendo Switch 2. On October 16, Capcom will release its 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2 to the eShop. That same day, the 2020 and 2023 remakes of Resident Evil 3 and Resident Evil 4 will also hit the storefront.

In RE2 and 4, you get easily two of the best Resident Evil games ever made, and the eShop releases come bundled with all of their respective DLC. In the case of RE4, that means the inclusion of the game's excellent Separate Ways expansion, which recounts story from the perspective of Ada Wong, Leon Kennedy's on-again, off-again love interest.

With more than 19 million copies sold and counting, there's a good chance nearly anyone with even a passing interest in the Resident Evil franchise has already played RE2. Still, bringing the game to Switch 2 alongside RE3 and RE4 gives fans a chance to get ready for Resident Evil: Veronica, which Capcom plans to release sometime next year. Veronica is a remake of 2000's Code: Veronica, which was originally released on the Sega Dreamcast. It chronologically follows right after the events of RE2, telling the story of co-protagonist Claire Redfield as she tries to find her brother, another frequent Resident Evil protagonist Chris Redfield.