Siri AI will be available in French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish this October

Siri AI, Apple's long-anticipated redesign of its digital assistant, will be available in five additional languages come October, the company announced today during its fall iPhone event. Siri AI is already available in English through the iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 betas, and will roll out more broadly to English-speaking users once Apple makes those updates available to the public on Monday, September 14. During today's iPhone event, the company said it plans to bring Siri AI to French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish speaking users sometime next month.

Apple also confirmed that Siri AI would feature daily usage for prompts that require the assistant to make use of the company's cloud compute AI models. We're waiting on the company to share more details, but it said that its iCloud+ plans would offer expanded usage limits.

To make use of Siri Ai, you'll need a recent iPhone. Support for the digital assistant only goes as far back as the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. On newer iPhones, starting with the 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max and iPhone Air, more powerful on-device models will enable more accurate speech recognition and dictation.