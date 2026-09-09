Apple modestly upgrades the AirPods 5 with better noise cancellation

Even though the latest iPhone is the star of the Apple event, the company also upgraded its entry-level AirPods with a fifth generation model that features 50 percent improved noise reduction compared to its predecessor. Apple said it designed the AirPods 5 with a new acoustic architecture that resulted in "best-in-class open-ear" active noise cancellation.

Like the AirPods 4, Apple has split the AirPods 5 into two options. This time around, the entry-level option for the AirPods 5 that starts at $129 also features ANC, along with improved Adaptive EQ that makes Apple's Personalized Spatial Audio "more immersive and dynamic." For the slightly more expensive AirPods 5 at $149, users will get a wireless charging case, battery life up to five hours of ANC listening that's expandable to 22 hours with the case and the addition of on-stem volume control, as seen on the AirPods Pro.

Apple hasn't introduced any new features to the AirPods 5, but both models still work with its Adaptive Audio feature that can bounce between ANC and Transparency mode depending on background noise, as well as Conversation Awareness that automatically lowers the volume when it detects speech. Like the previous model, AirPods 5 works with Live Translation when paired with a iPhone that's compatible with Apple Intelligence. The two versions of the AirPods 5 are available for preorders today, with the AirPods 5 hitting stores on September 18.

As the AirPods 5 were the only wireless earbuds Apple announced today, we're still waiting for official news on the rumored AirPods with built-in cameras, which were spotted in an accidental leak earlier this year. Instead, we're expecting Apple's camera-equipped AirPods to launch sometime next year, at least according to Bloomberg.