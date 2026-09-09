Everything Apple announced at the foldable iPhone launch
New CEO John Ternus positioned the iPhone as "an intelligent personal hub."
Apple's annual September iPhone reveal is one of the biggest events on the tech calendar. All eyes were on Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday to check out the latest iPhones and Apple Watches.
We generally have a decent idea of what to expect as we head into these events, given myriad reports and rumors about what Apple is up to. It was long expected that the company would reveal its first foldable iPhone — dubbed the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo — the iPhone 18 Pro models and the latest Apple Watches.
Heading into the event, we knew that these iPhones and Apple Watches would debut alongside Siri AI, the revamped, Gemini-powered voice assistant that's at the heart of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and so on. Some earlier iPhones and Apple Watches — i.e. those compatible with Apple Intelligence — will support Siri AI as well, but Apple designed these latest devices in concert with the assistant.
(Note that Siri AI is delayed indefinitely in the EU. As with Apple Intelligence, it will not be available in China.)
Let's dive into everything Apple announced at its "Surprise and Shine" iPhone event.
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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max
New Apple CEO John Ternus kicked off the presentation with a spiel about how the iPhone is "an intelligent personal hub," trying to position it at the center of your life (which it may well be already, let's be honest). He then transitioned into the first product announcements of the day, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Apple says the 18 Pro Max has the longest battery life of any iPhone to date with 45 hours of video playback. The iPhone 18 Pro is said to have the same battery life as the 17 Pro Max, so is should be good for around 36 hours of video playback. The company says it'll take just 15 minutes to recharge to 50 percent of battery capacity, and just five minutes of charging time will seemingly get you six hours of video watching time (we'll have to test those claims ourselves, of course).
The iPhone 18 Pro models run on an A20 Pro chipset. The A20 Pro is a 2nm chip that has a six-core CPU with four efficiency cores and two "desktop class" super cores that are said to be 20 percent faster than the previous gen. It also has a seven-core GPU and a neural engine with 32 cores. Apple claims the A20 Pro delivers up to 40 percent improved graphics performance.
To help keep the chipset cool while it's processing all of your Siri prompts and whatnot, the iPhone 18 Pro models have a next-gen vapor chamber. Apple says this has 80 percent recycled stainless steel and graphite.