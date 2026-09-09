Everything Apple announced at the foldable iPhone launch

Apple's annual September iPhone reveal is one of the biggest events on the tech calendar. All eyes were on Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on Wednesday to check out the latest iPhones and Apple Watches.

We generally have a decent idea of what to expect as we head into these events, given myriad reports and rumors about what Apple is up to. It was long expected that the company would reveal its first foldable iPhone — dubbed the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Duo — the iPhone 18 Pro models and the latest Apple Watches.

Heading into the event, we knew that these iPhones and Apple Watches would debut alongside Siri AI, the revamped, Gemini-powered voice assistant that's at the heart of iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27 and so on. Some earlier iPhones and Apple Watches — i.e. those compatible with Apple Intelligence — will support Siri AI as well, but Apple designed these latest devices in concert with the assistant.

(Note that Siri AI is delayed indefinitely in the EU. As with Apple Intelligence, it will not be available in China.)

Let's dive into everything Apple announced at its "Surprise and Shine" iPhone event.

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