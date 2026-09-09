How to watch Apple unveil the new iPhones on September 9

John Ternus, Apple's new CEO, is set to lead the stage at tomorrow's iPhone-focused launch event in Cupertino. This comes just over a week after Tim Cook became the tech giant's executive chairman earlier this month, although that transition was announced back in April.

In Ternus' first keynote as company head, all rumors point to it being what some Apple die-hards have waited years for: the first foldable iPhone is finally set to steal the show. Although theoretical renders have propagated across forums and Reddit for years now, trusted Apple analysts have largely confirmed it will be revealed at the event. Whether the smartphone lives up to years of constant chatter remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on Ternus for the big debut.

This comes on the heels of a busy summer, which recently revealed the powerful, AI-forward Mac mini and Mac Studio desktops with two new chips: the M6 and M5 Ultra. Both models will be available starting September 22.

The "Surprise and shine" event is scheduled for September 9 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. You can tune in on the Apple TV App, Apple's website or the company's YouTube Page. We'll also be live blogging from the event, so you can keep up with us to get the latest updates out of Apple Park! And for more analysis after the show concludes, we'll be livestreaming on YouTube right after it wraps.