How to watch Apple unveil the new iPhones on September 9
We're also expecting to see new Apple Watch models
John Ternus, Apple's new CEO, is set to lead the stage at tomorrow's iPhone-focused launch event in Cupertino. This comes just over a week after Tim Cook became the tech giant's executive chairman earlier this month, although that transition was announced back in April.
In Ternus' first keynote as company head, all rumors point to it being what some Apple die-hards have waited years for: the first foldable iPhone is finally set to steal the show. Although theoretical renders have propagated across forums and Reddit for years now, trusted Apple analysts have largely confirmed it will be revealed at the event. Whether the smartphone lives up to years of constant chatter remains to be seen, but all eyes will be on Ternus for the big debut.
This comes on the heels of a busy summer, which recently revealed the powerful, AI-forward Mac mini and Mac Studio desktops with two new chips: the M6 and M5 Ultra. Both models will be available starting September 22.
The "Surprise and shine" event is scheduled for September 9 at 1PM ET/10AM PT. You can tune in on the Apple TV App, Apple's website or the company's YouTube Page. We'll also be live blogging from the event, so you can keep up with us to get the latest updates out of Apple Park! And for more analysis after the show concludes, we'll be livestreaming on YouTube right after it wraps.
What we expect to see
With speculation swirling around Apple's first-ever foldable phone, rumored by many to be called the iPhone Ultra, reports suggest it'll have a 5.5-inch exterior display and a 7.8-inch interior display. The latter is under an inch smaller than the iPad Mini's 8.3-inch display, practically transforming your smartphone into a tablet.
As for some downsides, he says the so-called iPhone Ultra's camera lacks a telephoto lens. With a potential price tag of $2,000 or more, this could disappoint many iPhone Pro owners who've grown to love their advanced camera array.
According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who had nothing but good things to say about the foldable's sturdy hinge and reinvigorated, tablet-style interface, there are still other models to look forward to as well. While all the hype is mainly focused on the iPhone Ultra, Gurman has also suggested that Apple will likely unveil the latest iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. In a recent tweet, the dedicated Apple analyst also speculated that the promotional graphic for its upcoming event could hint at a sky-blue iPhone 18 Pro.
However, budget buyers should consider that the base iPhone 18 isn't slated to be announced alongside its pricier counterparts. Numerous reports have indicated that Apple has chosen to split the reveals between this fall and spring 2027. Other anticipated models, like the second-generation iPhone Air and iPhone 18e, are not expected to land until next spring, so you're better off waiting if you're not looking to splurge on a new phone this year.
Beyond the iPhone, we're also expecting the usual annual Apple Watch update. This year, we're expecting to see the Apple Watch Series 12 and the Ultra 4. Last year's Apple Watch SE 3 was a major overhaul, so we're not expecting an update on that front this year.