Dbrand already has iPhone Ultra cases, spoiling Apple's surprise

Dbrand is already selling a whole bunch of cases for the iPhone Ultra, a phone that's not for sale and hasn't even been officially announced by Apple. As you can see from navigating to Dbrand's sales page, there are nearly 50 grip cases designed especially for the foldable Ultra handset.

The iPhone Ultra is not exactly a secret. As a matter of fact, it's been on our radar since 2017. After some setbacks, it looks like the gadget will finally be revealed at the Apple iPhone event scheduled for September 9 at 1PM ET.

This handset is expected to be a foldable smartphone along the lines of the Samsung Z Fold or Google Pixel Fold. In other words, it'll likely be something that resembles a traditional iPhone that also folds out into a book-like shape. This would basically be an iPad Mini that doubles as a regular iPhone. The handset is expected to use a modified version of iOS that provides a more iPad-like layout.

We don't have any exact specifications, though there has been some chatter regarding new screen technology that reduces the crease when unfolded. We have heard plenty of rumors about the Ultra's potential price. The general consensus between industry analysts is that the handset will cost at least $2,000, with some folks saying it'll come in closer to $2,400. That's a lot of cheddar, but foldable devices tend to be extremely expensive.

There have also been some reports that the phone will be announced at tomorrow's event, but won't launch until late in the year. This would be due to the complexity of the device and the ongoing global RAM shortage.

We don't have that long to wait for answers. Again, Apple's showcase is scheduled for tomorrow at 1PM ET. We'll be liveblogging directly from the event.