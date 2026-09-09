Apple announces the iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable phone

At Apple's "surprise and shine" event, the company's first foldable iPhone is undoubtedly the most anticipated device on the agenda. After years of rumors, it's finally here, and as expected it's called the iPhone Duo.

Like most of the competition, the first folding iPhone utilizes a smaller exterior display when closed before opening up to a larger internal screen. The idea is that this expanded real estate enables better multitasking and media consumption. Of course, this wouldn't be iPhone without some emphasis on camera performance, and that's once again a key aspect on the Duo. Plus, the Apple Pencil is along for the ride as well.

Apple says the iPhone Duo is about the size of a passport when closed, opening up to the largest iPhone display ever. And the company promises that the inside display can be comfortably used in both portrait and landscape mode. The hinge mechanism has a custom torque profile, and it's design to both close securely and lay flat when opened. What's more, the hinge alone made of over 100 components. A titanium frame is used on the Duo for its added strength, and was also needed to help keep the weight down on a small device like this. As you open the iPhone Duo, the displays transition seamlessly from smaller to larger screens, but controls are consistently located so you don't have to go searching for them.

The outer display is 5.4 inches while the interior panel is 7.6 inches. That larger display allows for split view multitasking, either with multiple instances of the same app (like Safari) or with two separate apps. You can use the Apple Pencil on either display, which should be nice for notes and similar productivity tasks. The exterior screen can also enter standby mode even when it's not charging, so you can see a clock or other info at all times. Touch ID is integrated into the side button for unlocking the phone, right under your thumb. You can also unlock the phone with your Apple Watch.

Inside, the iPhone Duo is powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip and the company's own C2 modem. There are two batteries, one on each side, which Apple says will give you 31 hours of video with the inner display and up to 44 hours with just the outer display. You should manage up to 24 hours of use when both displays are employed equally, the company says.

A 48-megapixel Dual Fusion camera system is on the outside, comprised of 48MP main and ultra-wide cameras. The main module is equipped with 12MP 2x optical telephoto capabilities and both can shoot "super-high-resolution photos" in 24MP and 48MP. You can expect 4K/120 video on the main cam and 4K time lapse in 4K Dolby Vision HDR. Around front, there's a 12MP Center Stage front camera and a 1080p FaceTime camera sits under the interior display. That inner camera doesn't appear until you need it.

There are a host of Duo-specific camera tools, like Smart Take that makes sure everyone is posed before snapping a picture. You can use the higher-res rear cameras for selfies thanks to a handy preview on the outer display. Duo Preview will give your subject a preview on the outer display and Kid Cue plays helpful animations to get youngsters looking in the right direction. Lastly, Duo FaceTime lets people who are with you join a video call using the outer display so they don't have to crowd around the same screen.

The iPhone Duo will come in two colors: Night Sky and Star White. Pricing starts at $1,999 for the 256GB model and you can preorder it starting October 16. The Duo will be available in 70 countries on October 23.

Update 4:28PM ET: This post was updated to correct some of the information about the cameras. We regret the initial error in our reporting.