Apple event 2026 live: Will we see the foldable iPhone Ultra at the 'Surprise and shine' keynote today?

The iPhone Ultra is basically confirmed at this point, thanks to the numerous reports and leaks from outlets like Bloomberg and even accessory makers like Dbrand. Today, we find out if the device is real, ready and respectable. Oh and if it's going to cost a whole month's rent or more.

It's easy to understand why companies like the latter might risk incurring Apple's wrath by jumping the gun with their pre-order pages. Whether Dbrand's offerings were based on the real specs of the upcoming foldable or simply some extremely educated guesses, case makers are likely capitalizing on the intense interest around even a rumored device. Plus, foldable phones are notoriously fragile and costly, making a protective cover a no-brainer of an investment.

Whether or not we see an iPhone Ultra with a flexible screen today, we'd still be getting more from the company around its next candybar iPhone. Does anyone even say candybar anymore? Is this term coming back from dying out after the flip phone era? Reports suggest that we'll only see the Pro models of the iPhone 18, while the Apple Watch Series 12 and possibly an Ultra 4 might be on the agenda.

I'd also be remiss if I didn't call out the fact that this is expected to be incoming CEO John Ternus' first major presentation, as June's WWDC was Tim Cook's last keynote. Today looks set to be a monumental day for Apple historians, and we're so glad you're here to watch along with us. Senior reporter Sam Rutherford and myself are already here in Cupertino, CA and we'll be starting this liveblog as soon as we wake up. While you wait, feel free to leave us a comment.

Also, make sure you head over to our YouTube channel after the keynote wraps this afternoon, as we'll be going live to react and chat with you all on everything Apple shows off today. That will start at about 2:30PM ET, depending on hopw long the keynote goes.