Wired vs wireless gaming mouse: is there really a difference in performance?
It's time to ditch the cable.
If you're looking to improve your gaming setup, the mouse is one of the best places to start. The right mouse can both improve your performance and feel much more comfortable during longer sessions, but with such a vast market of mice it can be difficult to know which is best for you. Arguably one of the biggest debates is wired versus wireless, but does it really make a difference?
There used to be a stark disparity between wireless and wired mice, particularly when it came to latency, but the gap between the two has become much less drastic in recent years. In our picks for the best gaming mouse in 2026, most of our choices are wireless. When it comes down to the finer details of what you're looking for, it will depend on the sort of games you play the most and how much you're looking to spend, but it's easier than ever to see a wireless mouse as a dependable option.
What makes for a good gaming mouse?
Two of the biggest factors to look at in a gaming mouse are input latency and polling rate, two closely related stats that determine how responsive your device will be while gaming. Latency is how long it takes between taking an action (clicking and movement) and when it appears on screen, and polling rate is how often your mouse is communicating actions to the computer. Polling rates are measured in Hz — your average office mouse may operate at 125Hz, communicating every 8 milliseconds; a high-end gaming mouse can often reach 8,000Hz, communicating every 0.125 milliseconds.
Dots per inch (DPI) and inches per second are two other features to consider, though the former is generally less important to the pros. Dots per inch is essentially how sensitive your mouse is, measuring how much the cursor will move with every real-life inch the mouse travels, while inches per second (also called tracking speed) is how quickly you can move the mouse before it's unable to accurately keep up. A high tracking speed is very important, ensuring any fast movements can be communicated with precision, but an overly-high DPI can actually be more of a hindrance, picking up even the slightest unintentional hand twitches and interference from the mousepad due to oversensitivity.
The final consideration is more down to personal preference: the actual build of the mouse. Things like weight, ergonomic mouse structure, and how many extraneous buttons it has are all factors that determine the perfect device. Those who play games with lots of hotkeys will appreciate a mouse with a selection of side buttons, while a gamer primarily focused on first-person shooters might value a feather-light mouse more for quick movements.
What mice are the pros using?
In a 2025 survey of 2,420 e-sports players by ProSettings, all of the top ten mouse picks were wireless, a trend likely due to a combination of major technological improvements and the movement freedom from being cable free. Many of the best wireless mice now use 2.4GHz dongle connections, which allow for much faster polling and latency than Bluetooth.
This means that wireless mice are capable of generally reducing latency to between 0.5 and 1 milliseconds (sometimes lower), compared to wired mice at 0.3 to 1 milliseconds — a very negligible difference even to the most hardcore gamer. Similarly, DPI and tracking speed are generally identical between a wired and wireless mouse of the same tier.
The two main drawbacks of high-end wireless mice have nothing to do with performance: price and battery. Most wireless gaming mice tend to cost more than their wired counterparts, since they require extra tech like a dongle and other additional charging peripherals.
Though many wireless mice do boast an impressive battery that's capable of lasting over 100 hours, they still eventually require charging, which can be seen as a hindrance for some gamers. This is a hurdle easily overcome by remembering to charge it — often using a bundled USB cable — when not gaming or while away from the computer.
Although prices may be higher, if you're looking to play like the pros, wireless is the way to go.