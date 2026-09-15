The pros and cons of using a MagSafe charger
Despite all of their conveniences, they're not perfect.
MagSafe as a technology actually dates all the way back to 2006, when Apple unveiled it as a magnetic power connector for the MacBook Pro. Apple ended up dropping the feature in favor of USB-C in 2015, but it eventually made its way back to the MacBook lineup.
You can still charge modern MacBooks through their USB-C ports at the same speeds you'd get with MagSafe, but you'll have to shop for a compatible USB-C cable separately. Apple bundles a USB-C to MagSafe cable with every MacBook, and it does offer its fair share of conveniences. For starters, charging your MacBook becomes as simple as bringing the MagSafe connector close to the charging port and letting the magnets snap it into place. Secondly, there's far less of a chance of your MacBook getting yanked off a desk if someone happens to accidentally trip over the charging cable — hence the name MagSafe.
As convenient as using a MagSafe cable for your MacBook is, it is a proprietary charging standard. This means you'll always be carrying around a dedicated cable that can't be used for anything other than charging your MacBook. A USB-C cable, on the other hand, can not only charge all of your devices, but it can also be used to connect external displays, hard drives and other peripherals to your Mac.
I remember almost exclusively using MagSafe for charging my MacBook when it was new and mostly docked at my desk, but the moment I started carrying it around, relying on USB-C just made more sense. It's also easier to justify buying newer USB-C cables since you know they'll come in handy for other devices, too.
What about MagSafe on iPhones?
Despite sharing the same name and technically offering the same magnetic convenience, MagSafe on the iPhone is a very different implementation from the connector that MacBooks use. For one, it's completely wireless. This means it cannot (yet) charge an iPhone as quickly or efficiently as a wired USB-C or Lightning connection can. If you own an iPhone 17e, iPhone 15 or an older model, MagSafe charging peaks at 15W, while newer models can wirelessly charge at up to 25W. With a compatible charger and USB-C cable, though, you can charge the iPhone 18 Pro much faster at up to 60W.
So, if you're looking for a quick top-up right before you head out, MagSafe may not be the most effective solution. Also, unlike the MacBook, Apple doesn't bundle a MagSafe charger with iPhones, so you'll have to pay extra for the convenience. That said, MagSafe on the iPhone goes beyond just wireless charging. You can buy magnetic wallets, phone stands, car mounts and other accessories that make good use of the magnets built into your iPhone.
MagSafe charging is still incredibly useful if you charge your phone overnight. You could have a wireless charging stand set up on your nightstand or at your desk and simply snap your iPhone onto it. Certain AirPods models that ship with a wireless charging case are also MagSafe-compatible and can be charged using the same magnetic charging accessories designed for the iPhone.