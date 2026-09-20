How to use ChatGPT to make stickers for iMessage and WhatsApp

The easiest way to generate stickers using ChatGPT is through the mobile app (iOS and Android). Once you have the app open, follow these steps:

Open the sidebar by tapping the menu icon at the top left of the interface. Select Images. Under the Trending tab, tap Stickers. Select a style, reference image or images and set of emoji. The emoji selection is designed to guide ChatGPT.

After a few moments, ChatGPT will generate a set of nine stickers that you can add to iMessage and WhatsApp. If you're happy with its output, tap Add to chat apps, followed by either iMessage or WhatsApp to import them to your preferred messaging platform. If you select WhatsApp, you'll be first asked to name the sticker pack before it's added to the app. Apple's iMessage won't be an option if you're using an Android phone.

If you're not happy the stickers ChatGPT has generated, you can tell it to tweak them by following these steps:

Tap one of the stickers. Select Edit from the menu that appears. Describe the changes you want by typing into the prompt bar.

Outside of the method described above, you can write your own prompt instructing ChatGPT to generate a sticker. It can be useful to do things this way if you want the chatbot to stay more faithful to your original source photo.

Like before, if you're happy with the result, tap Add to chat app, followed by either iMessage or WhatsApp to export the sticker. Similarly, tap the image and then Edit to ask ChatGPT to modify its output. If at any time you feel ChatGPT completely misunderstood your request, you can tell it to try again from scratch by tapping the three dots icon and then Retry.