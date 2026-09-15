Refurbished vs. pre-owned phones: What's the difference and which is better?
A refurbished phone can be the safer buy, but the word “refurbished” doesn't guarantee the same standard everywhere.
Especially as smartphone prices continue to rise, you can save a considerable amount of money by purchasing one that's not brand-new. However, not all used devices are the same. Two similar-looking phones might appear at the same price but with different labels, such as "pre-owned," "refurbished" or "certified pre-owned." These each carry different levels of reassurance about what happened before you encountered them.
Broadly, the core difference is that "pre-owned" (or "used") is a description of the phone's history, while "refurbished" describes a process the phone has undergone. A refurbished device has usually been inspected, cleaned and tested, then repaired or fitted with replacement parts as necessary. A regular pre-owned phone, in contrast, is generally sold as-is. Thus, all refurbished phones are used, but not all used phones are refurbished.
This doesn't necessarily mean refurbished is the better option. A used phone with buyer protection, a known history or remaining coverage can be just as sensible, and sometimes cheaper, than a good refurb. For the least hassle, a reputable refurb is usually the easier choice. However, if getting the most for your money matters more, a thoroughly researched used phone is worth considering.
Refurbished and pre-owned aren't universal standards
As you've likely seen, these seemingly clear labels quickly become messy. A refurbished phone may have been restored by its manufacturer, an authorized refurbisher or a third-party company. Those processes can vary significantly in the components used, testing performed and warranty coverage. This is why the label alone isn't enough.
For instance, Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones come with a new battery and outer shell, and genuine Apple replacement parts are used as necessary. They also get the same one-year limited warranty as a new iPhone. Similarly, Samsung's "Certified Re-Newed" phones (refurbished by the company) go through a 147-point quality inspection.
Non-manufacturer programs can work differently. eBay's "Certified Refurbished" tier covers products refurbished by manufacturers or an authorized reseller and includes a two-year warranty serviced by Allstate. Its Excellent, Very Good and Good refurbished tiers come from "quality-vetted sellers" and have one-year Allstate-serviced warranties. eBay treats "Seller Refurbished" as a separate listing condition outside its official Refurbished program. Thus, a two-year "certified" warranty on eBay does not necessarily mean the manufacturer will deal with claims. We've examined Walmart's refurbished policies; other major stores will have their own terms you should review.
There are also third-party refurb marketplaces like Back Market, where professional refurbishers sell devices under the marketplace's quality standards. Smartphones must have at least 80 percent battery health, be factory reset and have their data scrubbed. They come with a one-year warranty and 30-day free returns.
Meanwhile, "Certified Pre-Owned" can blur the distinction. Verizon's CPO (Certified Pre-Owned) phones aren't simply passed from one owner to the next; they are inspected and reconditioned as needed. Verizon lists battery health and maximum capacity as thoroughly tested, but it doesn't specify a minimum battery health percentage. These phones are also eligible for Verizon's payment plans.
So, refurbished or pre-owned?
If you prefer to minimize unknowns and risk, a manufacturer-certified or reputable refurbished phone is typically the safer option. You may pay more than for a used model, but that premium should cover testing, return policies and a warranty if the phone develops problems a month later.
But a phone isn't necessarily a bad purchase just because someone else used it first. When buying from a friend or family member, you may know how the device was treated, which is something many refurbishment labels can't provide. Vetted marketplaces for used devices can reduce the risk. For instance, Swappa requires listed devices to be fully functional, have a clean IMEI, be free of activation locks and have no outstanding financing. You're entitled to a refund if a device arrives materially different from its listing.
No matter which route you take, look beyond the label since the adjective next to the price can only tell you so much. Check battery health, carrier compatibility and software support, then make sure the IMEI is clean and previous account locks are removed. With a refurb, also consider who did the work, what parts may have been used, who provides the warranty and how long you have to return it.
A used phone with a clean history from a vetted seller offering meaningful buyer protection can be a better deal than a pricier "refurbished" phone from a seller who isn't clear about what refurbishment entails. Once the new-to-you device arrives, you should follow some simple steps to help it last as long as possible.